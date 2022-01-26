Goa Polls 2022: BJP announces list of six candidates. Details here1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Goa Elections 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced a list of six candidates for the upcoming Goa Elections 2022.
The party has fielded Rajesh Tulshidas Patnekar from Bicholim, Joseph Robert Sequeria from Calangute, Antonio Fernandes from St Cruz, Janita Pandurangg Madkaikar from Cumbarjua, Narayan G Naik from Cortalim and Anthony Barbosa from Curtorim.
Goa will go to polls in single phase on February 14, and counting of votes will take place on March 10.
