OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Goa Polls 2022: BJP announces list of six candidates. Details here
Listen to this article

Goa Elections 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced a list of six candidates for the upcoming Goa Elections 2022.

The party has fielded Rajesh Tulshidas Patnekar from Bicholim, Joseph Robert Sequeria from Calangute, Antonio Fernandes from St Cruz, Janita Pandurangg Madkaikar from Cumbarjua, Narayan G Naik from Cortalim and Anthony Barbosa from Curtorim.

Goa will go to polls in single phase on February 14, and counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout