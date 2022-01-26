Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa Polls 2022: BJP announces list of six candidates. Details here

Goa Polls 2022: BJP announces list of six candidates. Details here

1 min read . 03:34 PM IST Livemint

  • Goa will go to polls in single phase on February 14

Goa Elections 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced a list of six candidates for the upcoming Goa Elections 2022.

The party has fielded Rajesh Tulshidas Patnekar from Bicholim, Joseph Robert Sequeria from Calangute, Antonio Fernandes from St Cruz, Janita Pandurangg Madkaikar from Cumbarjua, Narayan G Naik from Cortalim and Anthony Barbosa from Curtorim.

Goa will go to polls in single phase on February 14, and counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

