Goa Polls 2022: Former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party, just a day after he was denied ticket from the Panaji assembly constituency. He he said he will contest the elections as independent candidate from Panaji, which is father represented for 25 years in Assembly.

I will be contesting as an Independent candidate from Panaji constituency: Utpal Parrikar, son of late former CM Manohar Parrikar#GoaElections pic.twitter.com/FsBomEeRwk — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Utpal had been seeking ticket from Panaji constituency, a seat his father won six times.

The BJP on Thursday announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, but Utpal Parrikar's name was not included.

The ruling party has given ticket to Atanasio Monserrate, who joined the party in 2019.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the central leaders of BJP were in conversation with Utpal Parrikar and have offered him two constituencies to contest election in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.

"The central leaders of BJP are in touch with Utpal and have offered two seats to contest elections in Goa. I am sure that this issue will be resolved and he will consider the offer," Goa CM told ANI in Panaji.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed BJP and said the party has adopted "use and throw policy" even with the Parrikar family. He offered Utpal to join the AAP and fight elections its ticket.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the party will support Utapal if he contests in Goa Assembly polls as an independent candidate. "It is up to Utapal Parrikar whether to contest the Goa Assembly elections or not. His family has a huge contribution in establishing BJP in Goa. We will support him if he contests elections independently," Raut told ANI.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

