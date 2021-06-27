Goa is prepared to handle a possible third wave of Covid, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday. He said a committee of experts and required infrastructure were in place to tackle the possible third wave of the pandemic.

Informing about some preparation, the chief minister of coastal state said that a pediatric intensive care unit and a neonatal intensive care unit had already been established with trained staff. Sawant also said that the task force headed by him was ready to purchase equipment as and when required.

Private hospitals have been told to mobilize extra beds for Covid treatment on short notice, the chief minister added.

Sawant said that his government did its best to provide infrastructure for pandemic management. He urged people to follow Covid-19 SOPs even after taking second vaccine dose. He also said that the government will ask High Court to allow entry of fully vaccinated persons in the state.

Goa has also decided to ramp up testing at state borders to filter out cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19.

On 26th June, Goa extended the state level curfew till 5th July. Here, the Covid curfew was first imposed on May 9. It has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state and was set to end on June 28.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the Goa government had decided to extend the curfew till 7 am on July 5.

On Saturday, Goa recorded 235 new cases of coronavirus and five casualties that took the tally of infections to 1,65,883 and toll to 3,032. The coastal state is now left with 2,604 active cases.

