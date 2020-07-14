Goa: Private hospitals asked to reserve 20% beds for COVID-19 patients

PANAJI : The Goa government has made it compulsory for all private hospitals in the state to reserve 20 per cent of their total beds for COVID-19 patients. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the coastal state.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also attended the meeting.

Later, state health services director Dr Jose DSa issued an order which said, "All private hospitals in Goa with ICU facilities must mandatorily reserve 20 per cent of their beds for COVID-19 patients."

If any private hospital does not comply with the order, its license to operate could be suspended or cancelled, D'Sa said.

Private hospitals have also been asked to share with the health services directorate details like rates being charged from COVID-19 patients for treatment, accommodation and other procedures, as per the order.

Till Monday, Goa reported 2,583 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths due to the disease.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via