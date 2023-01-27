Goa prohibits tourists on clicking selfies with fellow tourists without consent2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:49 PM IST
- The Goa tourism has recently issued an advisory for tourists and the set of directives is aimed to protect the privacy of travelers, ensure their safety and avoid getting cheated by unscrupulous elements, among other things.
Planning to visit Goa for vacation or other purposes, there is a small change that one needs to adhere before clicking selfies or pictures with other tourists, and that is take their permission before doing so in order to respect privacy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×