Amid rise in Covid cases, Goa Raj Bhavan on Monday informed that it will remain close for visitors for one week, until January 23.

All letters, files and correspondence will be received only at the Main gate.

In case of any exigencies or urgent matters, the visitors/public may contact the Office of Raj Bhavan for further guidance in the matter, Bhavan informed in a statement.

Goa | In view of the rising #COVID19 cases, Raj Bhavan will remain closed to visitors for 1 week, until January 23, 2022: Gaurish J. Shankhwalker, Joint Secretary to Governor pic.twitter.com/NPU4LN20gu — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Raj Bhavan also informed that several of its staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

