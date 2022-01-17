Goa Raj Bhavan to remain closed for visitors for a week amid Covid surge

Goa Raj Bhavan to remain closed for visitors for a week amid Covid surge1 min read . 03:30 PM IST
- All letters, files and correspondence will be received only at the Main gate
Amid rise in Covid cases, Goa Raj Bhavan on Monday informed that it will remain close for visitors for one week, until January 23.
All letters, files and correspondence will be received only at the Main gate.
In case of any exigencies or urgent matters, the visitors/public may contact the Office of Raj Bhavan for further guidance in the matter, Bhavan informed in a statement.
Raj Bhavan also informed that several of its staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
