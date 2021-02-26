Subscribe
Goa records 100 new COVID-19 cases; three more casualties
The total number of active cases in Goa rose to 587

Goa records 100 new COVID-19 cases; three more casualties

1 min read . 11:00 PM IST PTI

  • The coastal state also recorded three casualties during the day that took the toll to 794, the official said
  • Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asked people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols to contain the outbreak

Panaji: The tally of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 54,871, after 100 people tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official from the health department said.

The coastal state also recorded three casualties during the day that took the toll to 794, the official said.

As many as 41 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, raising the count of recoveries to 53,490 and leaving 587 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 1,813 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,90,555, he added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asked people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols to contain the outbreak.

"The rising COVID19 cases is a cause of concern. Our Government is monitoring the situation closely. Though the situation in Goa is under control, the fight against pandemic is not over. I appeal to the people to stay alert to the situation and avoid mass gatherings, follow all norms such as social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitizers," he tweeted.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,871, new cases 100, death toll 794, discharged 53,490, active cases 587, samples tested till date 4,90,555.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

