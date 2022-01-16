The state of Goa on Sunday reported 3,232 new Covid-19 cases and 7 Covid related deaths in the past twenty four hours, an official bulletin informed.

The active caseload in the state now stands at 21,381.

A total of eight people have recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the past twenty four hours. The total recovery in the past twenty four hours were 1922.

The state also tested 7049 samples in one day, according to the news bulletin.

COVID19 | Goa reports 3,232 new cases & 7 deaths today; Active caseload at 21,381 pic.twitter.com/NvxN9HrC77 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

The state also hospitalised thirty one new patients taking the cumulative total of hospitalised patients to 30270.

Currently 3201 people are in home isolation in the small state.

Goa also recorded a recovery rate of 88.15 per cent.

The cumulative number of deaths in the state stands at 3557 as on Sunday, 16 January.

Goa is scheduled to enter into assembly elections in a single phase voting on 14 February, 2022. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned any kind of political rallies in order to curb the spread of coronavirus cases in the country. Political parties are however, allowed to indulge in door-to-door campaigning.

On 4 January, the Covid-19 positivity rate in Goa jumped to 10.7%, following which the Goa government Monday announced schools and colleges will remain shut till 26 January.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant had also said a night curfew is likely to be imposed in the state soon.

