Goa records highest single-day spike of 713 new COVID-19 cases

GOA : With the detection of 713 new COVID-19 cases, Goa on Thursday recorded highest single-day spike in infections for the second consecutive day, an official said.

As many as 302 patients were discharged from treatment facilities that took the number of recoveries in the coastal state to 14,361, the official said.

Of the 2,651 samples tested during the day, results of 713 suspects came out positive for the deadly virus, taking the tally in the state to 19,355, he said.

Moreover, eight people died of the infection on Thursday, raising the toll to 212, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 19,355, new cases 713, deaths 212, discharged 14,361, active cases 4,782, samples tested till date 2,06,760.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

