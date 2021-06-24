"We have to wait till July and let the number of cases go to zero. We'll reopen Goa for tourists with proper screening," Lobo said.
Laying down few protocols amid the pandemic, the minister said that both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and a negative RT-PCR report will be made mandatory for tourists for the first three months after the reopening of tourism in the state.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier said that he can only think of reopening the state for tourists after the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to everyone.
"We can think of restarting it only after the first dose of vaccine has been administered to everyone, which means only after 30th July," the Goa CM said.
CM Sawant further added that a third wave of Covid-19 is being spoken about, we can decide accordingly. "At present, we can't predict," he said.
Meanwhile, with an addition of 240 new cases of Covid-19, the tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,65,197 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department.