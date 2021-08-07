Goa reopens for tourists as Covid-19 cases decline: Know rules

After months of being shut due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, mainly because of the Delta variant and concerns of second wave across the country, Goa has finally reopened for tourists while following proper protocols.

As per the order, tourists are allowed to enter the state only if they are full vaccinated or carrying a negative RT-PCR report.

Visiting the state, known for its beautiful beaches and natural scenarios, one tourist told news agency ANI, "Goa govt is very alert. They are asking for masks everywhere and aren't allowing anyone to enter without negative RTPCR report."

Earlier, chief minister Pramod Sawant also added that new SOPs for travellers, mandating negative RT-PCR test results or full vaccination will be laid down in view of upcoming festivals.

Meanwhile, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik expressed tghat reopening Goa for tourists was a "good sign," adding, "Aviation industry has suffered huge losses (due to COVID). In Goa, we had an average of 77 flight operations per day, which stands at 30 now. All airlines barring one have restarted their operations."

With the addition of 97 fresh cases of COVID-19, tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,71,705 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 133 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,67,556 and toll to 3,157, the official said. With this, the coastal state is now left with 992 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,685 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 10,83,561, the official added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,71,705, new cases 97, death toll 3,157, discharged 1,67,556, active cases 992, samples tested till date 10,83,561.

