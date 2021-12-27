Goa has reported it's first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant as an eight-year-old boy, who arrived in the state from United Kingdom, was found to be infected with the variant.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told PTI on Monday that the boy, who travelled from the UK on December 17, 2021, was confirmed to be infected with Omicron, as per his test report received from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Rane said the state government will take steps according to the central government's protocol and also adopt stringent measures as required. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already asked the tourism stakeholders to stay alert and ensure there is no spread of COVID-19 during festivities, in the wake of the upcoming New Year celebrations.

On Sunday, Goa reported 25 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's infection count to 1,80,050, while the death toll remained constant at 3,519, as per official data.

India has reported a total of 578 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 to date, the union health ministry on Monday informed. Of the total 578 cases, 151 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

National capital Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases(148), followed by Maharashtra (141). The other Indian states that have reported Omicron cases are- Kerala (57); Gujarat (49); Rajasthan (43); Telangana (41); Tamil Nadu (34); Karnataka (31); Madhya Pradesh (9); Andhra Pradesh (6); West Bengal (6); Haryana (4); Odisha (4); Chandigarh (3); Jammu & Kashmir (3); Uttar Pradesh (2); Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand one each, respectively.'

