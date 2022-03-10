Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa results 2022: BJP wins 20 seats; Congress 9. Full details here

Goa results 2022: BJP wins 20 seats; Congress 9. Full details here

Assembly results 2022: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
1 min read . 05:50 PM IST Livemint

  • In Goal Assembly polls 2022, Congress is still leading on two seats, while counting for all others seats has completed  

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Goa results 2022: Goa has again decided to choose BJP in the Assembly elections 2022. While counting on two seats is still underway, and the Congress party is leading on them, counting for other seats has been completed.

As per the Election Commission data, the saffron party BJP has won 20 seats, while the Congress has secured victory on nine seats. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak and AAP have won just two seats each. Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party have won on one each and three seats have gone to independent candidates' way.

Goa Assembly Poll Results 2022
Goa Assembly Poll Results 2022
Also read: Gorakhpur, Varanasi Elections Results LIVE: BJP set to win both seats

Goa Assembly Polls 2022

With BJP winning in Goa, CM Pramod Sawant said, I've won with low margins but we (BJP) have won with a majority. It's a big deal. 20 seats were confirmed, 3 confirmed their support.

“It was very challenging for me as I was campaigning state-wise but couldn't reach my own constituency. My workers campaigned for me," said Sawant, adding the credit for the current win goes to the party workers.

Sawant also said that Independent MLA, Chandrakant Shetye, has extended support to BJP. Sawant once again retained the Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes. Sawant said he has sought Goa Governor's appointment to stake a claim to form the government in the state.

