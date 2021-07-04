Indoor sports complex/auditoriums/community halls or similar places
River cruses/waterparks/entertainment parks
Gyms/spa/massage parlours
Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes entertainment zones within shopping malls
Swimming pools
Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions for students (however, examinations of college students and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government)
Religious places for the public
Weekly markets
Following activities will be prohibited
Social/political/sports/entertainments/academic/cultural, marriage function and other congregation (except for events upto 100 people or 50 per cent of hall capacity).
Gathering of five or more persons at public places, except for official functions or with permission from DM/SDM.
Inter-state movement for persons except -i) for those carrying Covid negative test report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering Goa; ii) persons entering Goa for medical emergencies on production of proof thereof; iii) two drivers and one helper per goods vehicles. However, the police or the other authorities will have to scan such persons with the thermal guns to see whether they display any symptoms then the police should deny access to such persons.
Use of buses except for people going for duty purpose and medical emergencies with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent.
Following shall be exceptions to the above restrictions
Shops selling medicines/drugs and related activities.
Shops (including in municipal/panchayat markets/shopping malls) may remain open from 7 am to 6 pm (home delivery of all these items, except liquor, will be allowed anytime).
Bars and restaurants upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 7 am to 9 pm.