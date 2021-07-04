Goa revises Covid guidelines, allows bars to function. Full list of relaxations

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Goa government on Sunday issued fresh guidelines regarding Covid restrictions. It allowed bars and restaurants to function with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity between 7am-9pm.

Casinos

Shops

Indoor sports complex/auditoriums/community halls or similar places

River cruses/waterparks/entertainment parks

Gyms/spa/massage parlours

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes entertainment zones within shopping malls

Swimming pools

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions for students (however, examinations of college students and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government)

Religious places for the public

Weekly markets Following activities will be prohibited

Social/political/sports/entertainments/academic/cultural, marriage function and other congregation (except for events upto 100 people or 50 per cent of hall capacity).

Gathering of five or more persons at public places, except for official functions or with permission from DM/SDM.

Inter-state movement for persons except -i) for those carrying Covid negative test report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering Goa; ii) persons entering Goa for medical emergencies on production of proof thereof; iii) two drivers and one helper per goods vehicles. However, the police or the other authorities will have to scan such persons with the thermal guns to see whether they display any symptoms then the police should deny access to such persons.

Use of buses except for people going for duty purpose and medical emergencies with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent. Following shall be exceptions to the above restrictions

Shops selling medicines/drugs and related activities.

Shops (including in municipal/panchayat markets/shopping malls) may remain open from 7 am to 6 pm (home delivery of all these items, except liquor, will be allowed anytime).

Bars and restaurants upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 7 am to 9 pm.

Banks, insurance, custom clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions.

All medical and health service/institutions (including AYUSH and veterinary Hospitals, and laboratories) to remain functional.

All facilities in the supply chain of goods, whether involved in wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies.

Cold storage and warehousing services.

Canteen/restaurants on the premise of the permitted establishments catering to only inhouse staff/residents may remain functional.

All industries/factories and related activities.

All constructions and related activities, including repairs.

Shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection.

Agricultural and related activities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}