Home >News >India >Goa's COVID-19 count rises by 180 on Sat to reach 3,484
Medical staff conducting swab testing (ANI)
Medical staff conducting swab testing (ANI)

Goa's COVID-19 count rises by 180 on Sat to reach 3,484

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2020, 10:12 PM IST PTI

  • Total active cases of coronavirus are around 1,400 in the state while 92 people were discharged in previous 24 hours
  • So far there have been 21 COVID-19 related casualties in the state

PANAJI : The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 180 on Saturday to reach 3,484, an official said.

A total of 92 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 2,038, leaving the state with 1,425 active ones, he added.

"Of 5,489 samples tested on Saturday, 180 are positive, 1,816 negative and results of 3,493 are awaited. Primary Health Centre Cortalim in South Goa has the highest number of active cases at 365 followed by 272 in Urban Health Centre in Vasco. Areas under Primary Health Centre Mayem (North Goa) and Aldona (North Goa) reported zero cases," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 3,484, new cases: 180, deaths: 21, discharged: 2,038, active cases 1,425, samples tested till date 1,05,731.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A view of the deserted streets as Goa government has imposed the three days lockdown following the rising cases of COVID-19, in Panaji on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Salary in aided Goa schools to delay as dept staff quarantined

1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout