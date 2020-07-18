Goa's COVID-19 count rises by 180 on Sat to reach 3,484

"Of 5,489 samples tested on Saturday, 180 are positive, 1,816 negative and results of 3,493 are awaited. Primary Health Centre Cortalim in South Goa has the highest number of active cases at 365 followed by 272 in Urban Health Centre in Vasco. Areas under Primary Health Centre Mayem (North Goa) and Aldona (North Goa) reported zero cases," the official said.