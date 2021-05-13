OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Goa reports 2,491 new Covid-19 cases, 63 casualties in a single day

Panaji: At least 2,491 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 63 died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the coastal state's caseload has risen to 1,30,130 and the toll has reached 1,937, the official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The count of recoveries rose to 95,240, after 2,266 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, he said, adding that the state is now left with 32,953 active cases.

With the addition of 7,084 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 7,40,931, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,30,130, new cases 2,491, death toll 1,937, discharged 95,240, active cases 32,953, samples tested till date 7,40,931. PTI RPS ARU ARU

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout