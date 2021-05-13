Goa reports 2,491 new Covid-19 cases, 63 casualties in a single day

With this, the coastal state's caseload has risen to 1,30,130 and the toll has reached 1,937

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panaji: At least 2,491 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 63 died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

Panaji: At least 2,491 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 63 died of the infection in Goa on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 95,240, after 2,266 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, he said, adding that the state is now left with 32,953 active cases.

With the addition of 7,084 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 7,40,931, the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,30,130, new cases 2,491, death toll 1,937, discharged 95,240, active cases 32,953, samples tested till date 7,40,931. PTI RPS ARU ARU

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}