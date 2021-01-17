Goa sees 60 COVID-19 cases; no fresh fatality

Goa sees 60 COVID-19 cases; no fresh fatality1 min read . 07:30 PM IST
With 1,232 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Goa until now mounted to 4,27,935, an official said
Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 60 to 52,405 on Sunday, a health department official said.
No fresh death due to the viral disease was reported in the coastal state during the day, he said, adding the total toll remained 756.
With 59 people being discharged during the day after treatment, the total number of recoveries in Goa rose to 50,771, according to the official. Goa is now left with 878 active cases.
Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,405, new cases 60, death toll 756, discharged 50,771, active cases 878, samples tested till date 4,27,935.
