Coaches hired by the sports department in Goa would be required to present a fitness certificate every two years, according to Sports Minister Govind Gaude. Gaude told PTI that he had made surprise visits to numerous sports institutions across the state where coaches were frequently absent. The sports department never monitors coaches' fitness once they are hired, according to Gaude, who took over the ministry in March of this year. “Is it possible for an unfit coach to develop an unfit player?" he wondered.

“We will make a rule that every two years, they will have to produce a physical fitness certificate, which will also be good for their own well-being," the Goa minister said. The minister claimed that out of 130 coaches in the department, only 35-40 are professional, while the others need training.

The coaches were earlier recruited by the department either due to their experience in the field or excellence in a particular sport. "They are not trained coaches," he said. They should be well trained in all aspects. They should undergo training at the National Institute of Sports, Gaude said.

Govind Gaude said the sports department has more than 1,000 staffers, but its output is not satisfactory. He also said that there was a lack of coordination between the Sports Authority of Goa and the Directorate of Youth Affairs.

Gaude previously stated in May that Goa athletes competing in national and international events would be offered government jobs under the reserved quota. He stated that all departments will be required to hire athletes under the reserved quota in order to encourage more young people to pursue athletics as a vocation.

After meeting with coaches from the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) and physical training (PT) teachers from various schools, the minister spoke to reporters.

"On behalf of the state government, I've told PT teachers and coaches to assure athletes that those who compete in national and international tournaments will be given a job in the government," Gaude added.

Govind Gaude said he had instructed the high school instructors to keep an eye out for him.

(With PTI inputs)