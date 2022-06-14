Goa sports coaches have to provide fitness certificate: Govind Gaude

Coaches hired by the sports department in Goa would be required to present a fitness certificate every two years, according to Sports Minister Govind Gaude. Gaude told PTI that he had made surprise visits to numerous sports institutions across the state where coaches were frequently absent. The sports department never monitors coaches' fitness once they are hired, according to Gaude, who took over the ministry in March of this year. “Is it possible for an unfit coach to develop an unfit player?" he wondered.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}