Goa stampede news: 6 dead, over 15 injured in Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao

At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured in a stampede during a temple festival in North Goa, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Advertisement

The tragedy took place in the early hours at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, according to a senior police official, PTI reported.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka had gathered at the temple for the festival, he said, adding that the exact cause of the stampede would be ascertained after a probe.

At least six persons were killed in the stampede, and several devotees have sustained injuries, officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Advertisement

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka had assembled at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village for the annual festival when a stampede broke out, officials said. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined and will be clarified following an investigation.

Read More

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited the injured at the North Goa district hospital.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said in a post on X, “Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time.” Advertisement

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), at least six people lost their lives, and many others were injured in the chaos. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that around 30 people were hurt, with eight in critical condition.

Two of the critically injured have been referred to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for advanced treatment. Advertisement

“Eight injured persons were admitted at the district hospital, while 10 were treated for minor injuries,” he added.

Rane said the health department has taken immediate and comprehensive steps to manage the situation.

“We coordinated with the 108 ambulance service, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site immediately after the incident, while three more are stationed at the North Goa district hospital,” he said.