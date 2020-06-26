Goa-style sea beach shacks to come up soon in Maharashtra to attract tourists

Sea beaches dotting Maharashtra's long coastline would soon boast of temporary shacks similar to Goa and other international seaside destinations as the state government has approved the "beach shack" policy for eight beaches along the Konkan coast in a bid to promote tourism.

The decision for 8 beaches as a pilot project, was approved at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The project will be kickstarted with shacks coming up on beaches in Guhagar and Arevare in Ratnagiri, Kunkeshwar and Tarkarli in Sindhudurg, Versoli and Diveagar in Raigad, and Kelve and Bordi in Palghar district, said Thackeray.

Shacks can only come up in areas approved by the tourism directorate with permits from the state coastal area management authority and priority will be given to locals, the statement said. While the allocation of shacks will be for three years, 80 per cent of jobs generated in these establishments will be given to locals, it was stated.

Those interested in putting up such temporary shacks can apply through the state tourism website for 2021 and the policy will be implemented in phases in other beaches. With the approval of Maharashtra Coastal Area Management Authority, a licence for 3 years will be issued for the temporary/seasonal shacks on the land designated by the Department of Tourism.

For a non-refundable application fee of ₹15,000 and refundable security deposit of ₹30,000, an entrepreneur awarded the project can construct a maximum of 10 such beach shacks, each measuring 15x15 and 12 feet high, with a permissible 20x15 feet roof for protected seating arrangements.

The annual fee payable to the government for the shacks will be ₹45,000 in the first year, ₹50,000 the second year and ₹55,000 in the final year of the contract.

While 80 per cent of the allotments will be reserved for locals to create jobs and there will be other conditions like timings from 7 am - 7 pm, sound limits, with CCTV cameras, etc.

