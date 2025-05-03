Goa Temple Stampede Live Updates: Incident killed 6, several injured; PM Modi expresses condolences

Goa Temple Stampede Live Updates: In the early hours of Saturday, a stampede broke out during a temple festival at a village in North Goa, killing six while several others were injured, PTI reported citing officials.

The incident occurred at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, according to a senior police official, PTI reported.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka had gathered at the temple for the festival.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and spoke to Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

PMO wrote on X, “ Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”