Goa Temple Stampede Live Updates: Incident killed 6, several injured; PM Modi expresses condolences

Goa Temple Stampede Live Updates: In the early hours of Saturday, a stampede broke out during a temple festival at a village in North Goa, killing six while several others were injured, PTI reported citing officials.
The incident occurred at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village, according to a senior police official, PTI reported.
Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka had gathered at the temple for the festival.
Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and spoke to Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.
PMO wrote on X, “ Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”
Leader of Opposition of Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “The news of the death of several devotees and injury of many others in a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lerai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. Also, I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured.”
Sharing details regarding the deceased and injured individuals, the Goa Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, wrote on X, “A total of 30 casualties have been reported. Of these, 8 critical patients, including 2 intubated cases, have been referred to GMC for super-speciality care; 4 (2 male, 2 female) were brought in dead; 8 are admitted at Asilo; 10 are receiving treatment for minor injuries; and two have been discharged.”
North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal told ANI, “We are still trying to determine the exact cause of the incident. However, we have been told that the stampede might have happened due to some people spreading rumours.”
He added, "the biggest challenge for us was to peacefully vacate more than 50,000 people who were inside the temple for the (Larai) Zatra. Around 400 police personnel were deployed here for the Zatra. This is the first time something like this has happened on this occasion."