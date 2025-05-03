Goa temple stampede: CM Pramod Sawant visits injured at hospital, declares govt events cancellation for 3 days| Watch

Goa CM Pramod Sawant broke his silence on the stampede tragedy that took place during a temple festival in North Goa village in the wee hours of Saturday, killing at least six persons and 30 injured. He met injured at the hospital, further declaring cancellation of all government programmes for the next 3 days.

He stated that the injured are being treated at the hospital with care and SP North and the Collector and have begun the investigation into the incident.

“Six people died in the stampede and over 50 people have been injured. After getting the information, I went to the spot. The injured are being treated in the hospital...More than 50,000 people participate in the Jatra every year. This is an unfortunate incident,” ANI quoted Sawant as saying.

Goa temple stampede: PM Modi assures Centre's assistance He said PM Modi called him and enquired about the incident, assuring Centre's assistance. The injured are being treated with care and SP North and the Collector are conducting an investigation of the incident, Sawant mentioned, further declaring that all governments programs have been cancelled for the next 3 days in the state.

“6 people had died before being shifted to hospital. I went to the community health centre where the bodies of 2 have been kept. I visited the district hospital as well, where 10 people are admitted... the rest are being treated at Goa Medical College...one person is in serious condition among them,” he added, according to ANI.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," PM Modi said as per his office.

‘30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered’ "At least 30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered for the festival, and some were standing on a slope. A few persons fell on the slope, causing others to fall on each other," PTI quoted the police official as saying. He stated 40 to 50 people fell on the slope, leading to the stampede, which was confined to that spot.