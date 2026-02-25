Goa Thar accident case: FIR registered after crash kills one, police allege negligence, says report

An FIR has been registered in the Thar accident case in Goa, which left one dead, media reports said on Wednesday.

According to a report by NDTV, police filed a case of causing death due to negligence.

A 65-year-old tourist from Bhopal died on Monday after a rented Mahindra Thar SUV collided the family's hatchback at the Happy Bar junction in North Goa's Assagao.

The victim, Bhagatram Sharma, who was travelling in a Hyundai i20 with family members, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The other occupants of the Hyundai i20 were taken to a hospital, Hindustan Times reported, adding that one occupant, a woman, suffered minor injuries. A five-month-old infant who was also in the i20 escaped unscathed.

What we know about the crash Reportedly, the accident took place on Monday, but details remain scarce.

However, videos doing the rounds on social media show that one side of the i20 was completely crushed.

Eyewitnesses alleged that occupants of the Thar attempted to switch seats immediately after the collision, with Hindustan Times reporting that the move was to shield the driver—allegedly a woman—from accountability.

“The male member of the group went and sat in the driver’s seat following the crash,” eyewitness and local resident Myron Fernandes was quoted as saying by HT.

Videos posted online showed several youngsters, including three young women and a young man, inside the car.

In the video, the male occupant of the Thar was heard speaking on the phone, — “Papa, I was at the intersection...,” he was heard saying before his voice faded.

Following the accident, police seized the rented Thar and registered a case of rash and negligent driving, HT reported.