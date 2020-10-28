Goa to allow casinos from November with COVID-19 guidelines after seven months

The Goa government on Wednesday has allowed the casinos to resume in the state, starting from 1 November. After Goa cabinet's meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister Pramod Sawant said, "The state cabinet has decided to allow casinos to reopen from November 1 onward."

The casinos have been shut in the coastal state since the coronavirus outbreak in March. There are six offshore and around a dozen onshore casinos in the western state.

The government also issued COVID-19 guidelines that casinos need to follow when they restart the next month. The casinos will operate at 50% of their capacity. All the standard operating procedures announced by the state home department to fight against COVID-19 need to be maintained at the casinos.

The casino operators will have to pay the license fees before resuming operations, Goa chief minister said.

The state government earlier permitted various commercial and tourism activities to restart in the state to get the economy back on track.

With 215 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coastal state has so far recorded 42,747 coronavirus cases. The number of active COVID-19 patients has increased to 2,384. At least 39,778 have recovered from the infection since the outbreak. Coronavirus has killed 585 lives in the state.

