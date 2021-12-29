People will either need to be fully vaccinated or produce a Covid-19 negative report to attend parties or enter into restaurants in Goa, reported news agency PTI , quoting state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant , on Wednesday.

Sawant reportedly said that organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates.

A notification regarding this is likely to come out by Wednesday evening.

Sawant had said his government was monitoring the Covid-19 positivity rate and stringent decisions would be taken during the meeting of the task force scheduled to be held on 3 January in case the numbers surge.

The Goa government on Tuesday had decided against imposing a night curfew in the coastal state to safeguard the tourism business during the holiday season.

According to stakeholders of the industry, there is around 90% occupancy in hotels while beaches are already overcrowded ahead of the new year celebrations.

Chartered flights from the UK have started arriving in the state, after a nearly year-long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah said there have been five to seven per cent cancellations in hotel bookings, but the season is “overall good".

“The end of the year has always been a good season for the tourism industry. The hotel occupancy is around 90 per cent during these days, which will increase by the New Year," Shah told PTI.

“It is a good sign that we are getting back to normalcy," Shah said, adding that the tourism industry has learnt to do business with Covid-19 protocols in place.

He said the commencement of the chartered flights has provided work to musicians, other artists and tourist guides in the state during the current tourist season.

Covid situation in state

On Tuesday, Goa reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases with 112 people testing positive, the state health department said. On Monday the coastal state had recorded 67 cases.

The caseload on Tuesday rose to 1,80,229, while the death toll reached 3,520 with one patient dying due to the infection, as per official data.

With inputs from agencies.

