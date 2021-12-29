2 min read.Updated: 29 Dec 2021, 02:34 PM ISTLivemint
The Goa government on Tuesday had decided against imposing a night curfew in the coastal state to not hamper the tourism business during the holiday season
People will either need to be fully vaccinated or produce a Covid-19 negative report to attend parties or enter into restaurants in Goa, reported news agency PTI, quoting state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday.
Sawant reportedly said that organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates.
A notification regarding this is likely to come out by Wednesday evening.
Sawant had said his government was monitoring the Covid-19 positivity rate and stringent decisions would be taken during the meeting of the task force scheduled to be held on 3 January in case the numbers surge.
According to stakeholders of the industry, there is around 90% occupancy in hotels while beaches are already overcrowded ahead of the new year celebrations.
Chartered flights from the UK have started arriving in the state, after a nearly year-long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah said there have been five to seven per cent cancellations in hotel bookings, but the season is “overall good".