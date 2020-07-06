Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Goa to conduct rapid antigen detection test
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a woman for COVID-19 test

Goa to conduct rapid antigen detection test

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST PTI

  • A rapid antigen test will be conducted across Goa, apprised CM Sawant
  • The testing will start from Mangor hill area which is worst affected as of now in the state, currently tally stands at 1,761

PANAJI : The Goa government will soon start conducting rapid antigen detection test for COVID-19 diagnosis, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

The Goa government will soon start conducting rapid antigen detection test for COVID-19 diagnosis, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

He said the testing will begin from the worst-affected Mangor Hill area in Vasco town.

He said the testing will begin from the worst-affected Mangor Hill area in Vasco town.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

It is a test on swabbed nasal samples that detects antigens (foreign substances that induce an immune response in the body) that are found on or within the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The chief minister, however, didn't clarify whether the test will be conducted only for residents of Mangor Hill containment zone or for high-risk contacts of the infected patients.

Sawant has ruled out immediate possibility of de-sealing Mangor Hill area, saying the infection is still spreading in the locality.

"We have decided that people from a containment zone can get themselves tested for COVID-19, and if their test is negative, they can move out of that zone to join offices.

"However, they will not be allowed to re-enter the containment zone and have to stay outside it," the CM told reporters at Porvorim after addressing a review meeting.

He said 2,000 of total 8,000 residents of Mangor Hill have been tested so far.

Goa's COVID-19 case tally stood at 1,761 with seven deaths as on July 5.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated