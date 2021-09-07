The Goa government has set a target of 31st October to vaccinate all eligible population in the state, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. The state has already administered the first dose of vaccine to its all eligible beneficiaries.

Announcing this, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the entire population should be double vaccinated by end of next month (31st October), and urged people to join hands with the state government for the same.

Sawant pointed out that neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala were reporting a rise in infection cases, and appealed to people not to let their guard down.

"A total of 11.50 lakh people have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state, which makes for the entire eligible population, if we go by the election data," the chief minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

At least 20% of the population, who have taken the first dose and are due for the second dose, are yet to turn up for their jab, despite having crossed the time gap between the two shots, he said.

The chief minister said the state government is prepared to face the third wave with all the necessary health infrastructure in place, but it expects people to take precautions, especially considering the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Kerala and Maharashtra have been reporting spike in cases for the last few weeks. While Kerala has consistently reported cases over 20,000 daily cases, Maharashtra has begun to see surge in some cities including Mumbai.

In the first six days of September, Mumbai has recorded over 28% of the total Covid cases that it had reported during August. The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani on Monday said in view of the current situation, the BMC has decided to ramp up coronavirus testing, hire more clean-up marshals to impose fine on people spitting in public places, and keep jumbo Covid centres ready, according to PTI.

The data shows that Mumbai reported 2,570 Covid infections in the last six days of September, which comes to 28.9% of the total 9,147 cases recorded in the entire month of August.

