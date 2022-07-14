Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Goa to get a new airport by next month. Here is what you need to know about Mopa

Goa to get a new airport by next month. Here is what you need to know about Mopa

The new airport in Goa is located in Mopa, a village in Pernem in North Goa.
2 min read . 09:55 AM ISTLivemint

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that about 90 per cent work of the Mopa international airport in the state has been completed

If you’re planning to visit Goa next month, your flight might just land at state’s brand new airport in Mopa. The new civilian airport is set to begin operations between August 15 and September 1 this year. Speaking in the state Assembly during the monsoon session on Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the airport at Mopa in North Goa district would be commissioned "between August 15 and September 1 this year".

Where is it?

The new airport in Goa is located in Mopa, a village in Pernem in North Goa.

Which airlines will be flying in?

As of now we don’t know yet which airlines will be flying in.

90 per cent work of the Mopa international airport complete

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that about 90 per cent work of the Mopa international airport in the state has been completed. “Almost 90 per cent of the work on this project has been completed and trials at the airport are on," he said, news agency PTI reported.

Will Dabolim airport be shut

Pramod Sawant said that after the commissioning of the Mopa airport, the existing Dabolim airport in the coastal state will not be closed and flight operations will continue there. 

Number of flights landing in Goa will increase when Mopa international airport becomes operational

Only 70 flights land at the Dabolim Airport on a daily basis, as no landing is permitted from 9 am to 2 pm at the facility. After the commissioning of the Mopa airport, the number of flights landing in Goa will go up to 150, the CM had said. 

PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa airport on 15 August

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Mopa airport on 15 August 2022, the 76th Independence Day.

The airport is built by GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL). Mopa airport is built under the BOT model (Build, Operate and Transfer) will be operated through GGIAL by GMR for a period of 40 years, extendable by 20 years, as per broad lease agreements.

