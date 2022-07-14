Goa to get a new airport by next month. Here is what you need to know about Mopa

If you’re planning to visit Goa next month, your flight might just land at state’s brand new airport in Mopa. The new civilian airport is set to begin operations between August 15 and September 1 this year. Speaking in the state Assembly during the monsoon session on Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the airport at Mopa in North Goa district would be commissioned "between August 15 and September 1 this year".

