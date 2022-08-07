Goa to implement 100% NEP in higher education from next academic year: CM

Pramod Sawant also said the state government is working on the skilling of manpower through agreements signed with various industry associations in the state
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant affirmed on Sunday that the state government will implement 100% of the syllabus in higher education institutes along the lines of the National Education Policy.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant affirmed on Sunday that the state government will implement 100% of the syllabus in higher education institutes along the lines of the National Education Policy.
At the seventh Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, the Chief Minister also said that Goa is working on the skills of its human resources with the help of agreements signed with various industry associations.
At the seventh Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, the Chief Minister also said that Goa is working on the skills of its human resources with the help of agreements signed with various industry associations.
“We have started working on the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. The implementation has already begun in the state-run and aided schools," an official release quoted Sawant according to news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We have started working on the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. The implementation has already begun in the state-run and aided schools," an official release quoted Sawant according to news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Chief Minister also talked about sensitizing parents, teachers and students about the NEP.
The Chief Minister also talked about sensitizing parents, teachers and students about the NEP.
“The implementation of NEP from college to university level has already started. From the next academic year, a hundred per cent of the syllabus in the higher education institutes would be on lines with the NEP," the CM said.
“The implementation of NEP from college to university level has already started. From the next academic year, a hundred per cent of the syllabus in the higher education institutes would be on lines with the NEP," the CM said.
Sawant also talked about skills of manpower. He confirmed that Goa has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with around 35 industry associations in the state who will work upon the skill development.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sawant also talked about skills of manpower. He confirmed that Goa has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with around 35 industry associations in the state who will work upon the skill development.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are preparing for the manpower required by the industry in future. We have signed agreements with 35 industry associations," he said.
“We are preparing for the manpower required by the industry in future. We have signed agreements with 35 industry associations," he said.
The Chief Minister also mentioned the need for two lakh manpower in the hospitality industry over the next five years. The manpower will be trained by the government.
In agriculture, he stressed on the cultivation of paddy and cashew crops.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In agriculture, he stressed on the cultivation of paddy and cashew crops.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“We are also insisting that pulses and oil seeds be cultivated as part of crop diversification," he said.
“We are also insisting that pulses and oil seeds be cultivated as part of crop diversification," he said.
“We had a history of importing 100 per cent of required horticultural products from other states, but with the Central government promoting the agriculture activity, we are importing only 20 per cent of vegetables from the other states," he said.
“We had a history of importing 100 per cent of required horticultural products from other states, but with the Central government promoting the agriculture activity, we are importing only 20 per cent of vegetables from the other states," he said.