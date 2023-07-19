Fresh bids for advanced chemistry cells

Fresh bids for advanced chemistry cells1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:37 PM IST
The Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries will issue a fresh tender for the production-linked incentive scheme, inviting bids for the ?18,000-crore Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) project. The scheme aims to incentivize the production of 20GWh battery storage capacity. Three companies, Ola Electric, Reliance New Energy, and Rajesh Exports, qualified for incentives in the initial round. Ola Electric and Reliance New Energy have presented production roadmaps, while Rajesh Exports is likely to be disqualified for failing to submit plans. The government will also provide additional incentives for a 10GWh capacity project using new battery technologies.
Goa: The ministry of heavy industries will be issuing a fresh tender for applications under the production-linked incentive scheme inviting bids for the ₹18,000-crore Advanced Chemistry Cells, or ACC project. The scheme aims to incentivize production of 20GWh battery storage capacity, it said on Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×