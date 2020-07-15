Goa to observe ‘Janta curfew’ from 8 pm to 6 am till 10 Aug: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the state will be observing Janta Curfew till 10 August.

The curfew in the state will be observed from 8 pm in the evening to 6 am in the morning.

The curfew will be observed from today and there will be total lockdown in the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.

Sawant’s decision comes in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

As per the latest numbers released by the govt, 170 fresh covid-19 cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. In total there have been 2,753 cases in the state out of which 1,607 have recovered and 1,128 are active.

There have been 18 deaths in Goa due to the virus and the recovery rate is 58.73%.

