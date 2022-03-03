In view of less positivity rate Covid-19 cases, the expert committee has advised resuming economic activities with 100% capacity. The govt will take the decision by tomorrow and will resume the activities including casinos, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

In view of less positivity rate #COVID16 cases, the expert committee has advised resuming economic activities with 100% capacity. The govt will take the decision by tomorrow & will resume the activities including casinos: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/w4pnH7IOgA — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022

Given the declining COVID-19 graph in Goa, the experts' committee of the state government on Monday recommended that access to indoor activities be allowed to the fully-vaccinated people and all restrictions on such facilities lifted, a member said. If accepted, the recommendation will provide a big relief to indoor activities like casinos and theatres. The committee has also recommended that schools be allowed to function with a hundred per cent capacity, doing away with the required social distancing between students.

Meanwhile, Goa on Wednesday recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 and three casualties due to the infection, an official from the state health department said. With this, the tally of infections in the coastal state has reached 2,45,056, while the toll stood at 3,825, he said.

India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 4,29,45,160 with 6,561 people testing positive for the infection in a day while active cases declined to 77,152, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!