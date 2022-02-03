The district magistrate of North Goa on Thursday informed that serving, selling of liquor in all liquor bars, pubs, shops, clubs, shacks or any establishment will be closed every day by 11pm with immediate effect , news agency ANI reported.

The district magistrate further confirmed that this order is to take effect immediately.

The DM said that this order will stay in place till the time Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State.

Goa's earning depends on a lot on tourism that people from all over the country and the worlds contribute to.

Goa is known for its beautiful and exotic beaches and parties that take place. Alcohol forms an important part of this tourist attraction.

Goa is slated to go into single phase Assembly elections on 14 February. Keeping that in mind, liquor sale in that state has been banned from 12-15 February and on 10 March, the day when votes will be counted.

While all liquor premises are directed to remain closed during this period, licensed bars and restaurants serving food will be able to operate and serve food, however they have been instructed to keep their bars shut.

The government on Wednesday had also informed that no liquor be transported within the state from February 12 till 15 midnight and on counting day, that is 10 March.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.