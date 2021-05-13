Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Goa to start COVID vaccination drive for 18-45 age group from May 15

Goa to start COVID vaccination drive for 18-45 age group from May 15

Premium
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant
1 min read . 10:07 PM IST ANI

  • Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also said that vaccination will be completely free of cost at government centres
  • In another tweet, Pramod Sawant said, Let's work together to defeat the menace of coronavirus in the state

Goa is all set to launch the third phase of the COVID vaccination drive for people in the age group 18-45 years from May 15, said Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

Goa is all set to launch the third phase of the COVID vaccination drive for people in the age group 18-45 years from May 15, said Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also said that vaccination will be completely free of cost at government centres.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also said that vaccination will be completely free of cost at government centres.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He wrote, "Our government will launch COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group on 15/5/21. The vaccines will be administered free of cost across Goa through 35 government centres. Citizens are urged to register themselves on CoWIN portal."

In another tweet, Pramod Sawant said, "Let's work together to defeat the menace of coronavirus in the state."

The chief minister had earlier announced free treatment for COVID-infected patients at government hospitals. He has also said that the government will bear 80 per cent of the expense for those being treated for the infection at private hospitals.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goa has 32,791 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!