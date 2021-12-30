Omicron scare: Goa will test all international passengers on arrival, travelling from high risk countries as well as non-high risk countries, state health minister Vishwajit Rane announced on Thursday.

This comes in the backdrop of rapid rise in Covid cases due to highly infectious Omicron variant.

“In view of the rising cases and as per the circular issued by Govt of Goa, we shall be testing all international passengers on arrival, travelling from high risk countries as well as non-high risk countries," Rane said on Twitter.

The minister further said that earlier, the state tested only 2% of passengers travelling from non-high-risk countries. “However, the Govt of Goa has now taken a decision in public interest to test all international passengers," he added.

The state government has approved capping of Rapid RT-PCR test at ₹1500, until further review.

Goa on Wednesday reported 170 new cases of coronavirus, taking total tally to 1,80,399. Dhe death toll remained unchanged at 3,520. So far, 1,76,222 people have recovered from the infection, including 48 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 657.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that Covid negative RT-PCR report or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending New year eve celebrations in the state.

"Covid-19 negative certificate or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending functions on December 31st in the state," Sawant said.

Goa reported its first case of the Omicron variant on Monday after an eight-year-old boy who arrived in the state from the UK on December 17 was found to be tested positive for Omicron.

