Goa tourism 2.0: New caravan, homestay policies within a month, says minister Rohan Khaunte
Asked about the homestay policy, he said it goes in line with the new vision of 'Goa beyond beaches' and will let tourists travel away from the coastal area and into the rich hinterland
Aimed at immersing travellers in the heart of Goa and allow them to experience its authentic traditions, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has revealed that a new homestay and caravan policy will be launched within a month, reported news agency PTI.
