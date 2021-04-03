New Delhi: The Goa Tourism Department on Saturday issued an apology for referring to Marathas as ‘invaders' in one of its tweets promoting Fort Aguada in the state.

"In our post about Aguada fort, the word “invader" was meant to be used for the Dutch. It was intended to be read "stronghold against Dutch invaders and Maratha rulers" instead of the erroneous reference. We regret the error and apologise," said the tweet from the official account of Goa Tourism clarifying its stand.

In our post about Aguada fort, the word “invader was meant to be used for the Dutch. It was intended to be read stronghold against Dutch invaders and Maratha rulers instead of the erroneous reference.



We regret the error and apologise. pic.twitter.com/qMttHFeGmm — Goa Tourism (@TourismGoa) April 1, 2021

While giving a historical background of the 17th century fort, an Archaeological Survey of India protected monument, Goa Tourism had said “The Aguada Jail is part of the beautiful Fort Aguada which was built in the year 1612. This fort which once defended Portuguese stronghold against the Dutch and Maratha invaders is divided into two parts- The upper and the lower fort."

The department later deleted the tweet after a backlash from netizens, and issued an apology through the micro blogging platform Twitter.

Besides netizens, leaders from opposition parties also expressed their displeasure over the tweet, asking the department to delete it and issue an apology.

Congress leaders, including Digambar Kamat and Girish Chodankar, lashed out at the BJP-led state government.

In a tweet Kamat said, “@TourismGoa clarification makes propaganda of Salazars Portuguese Regime. Is this the MODIfied History @BJP4India now writing @goacm?"

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Chodankar said he strongly condemned the act of the government that had insulted “brave Maratha warriors".





