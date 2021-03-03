This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Goa tourism body urges govt to allow chartered flights from 'safe' places
2 min read.01:51 PM ISTPTI
The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), in a memorandum to the CM on Tuesday, said various trade bodies have suggested forming travel bubbles with Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, other CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, the UK, Poland and Finland for these commercial flights
A tourism body in Goa has urged state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to allow chartered flights in the state from "safe destinations" under an "air bubble" agreement to boost tourism.
The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), in a memorandum to the CM on Tuesday, said various trade bodies have suggested forming travel bubbles with Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, other CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, the UK, Poland and Finland for these commercial flights.
"We have proposed that chartered flights be allowed to land in Goa from safe destinations and bubbles be formed," TTAG president Nilesh Shah said in the memorandum.
The state government should also provide landing and airport fees waiver to foreign airlines and operators of chartered flights for one year from March 1, 2021, he said.
This will help to revive the state's tourism industry, the TTAG said in its memorandum.
It also claimed that there are 5,000 to 7,000 unregistered service apartments, guest houses and home stays in Goa that do not pay any taxes, while a number of hotels, shacks and cruises are operating without license.
"They need to be brought under the tax net to increase the state's revenue so that law abiding and legitimate businesses are not overburdened and there is a level-playing field," the memorandum said.