Goa Tourism issues notice to cricketer Yuvraj Singh over villa's registration

The Goa Tourism Department has called former cricketer Yuvraj Singh to appear before the authority for a personal hearing on 8 December for his alleged failure to register his villa in Morjim with the tourism department before listing it for homestay online.
The Goa Tourism Department has called former cricketer Yuvraj Singh to appear before the authority for a personal hearing on 8 December for his alleged failure to register his villa in Morjim with the tourism department before listing it for homestay online.
Due to the villa's failure to register with the department, the Tourism Department has begun legal action under the Registration of Tourist Trade Act. The villa is located in Varchawada, Morjim.
Due to the villa's failure to register with the department, the Tourism Department has begun legal action under the Registration of Tourist Trade Act. The villa is located in Varchawada, Morjim.
In a letter dated 18 November and addressed to the Yuvraj's ‘Casa Singh’ villa in Morjim, North Goa, Deputy Director of Tourism Rajesh Kale wrote: "It has come to the undersigned's attention that your residential premises located at Varchawada, Morjim, Pernem, Goa is allegedly functioning as a homestay and is being marketed on online platforms like Airbnb."
In a letter dated 18 November and addressed to the Yuvraj's ‘Casa Singh’ villa in Morjim, North Goa, Deputy Director of Tourism Rajesh Kale wrote: "It has come to the undersigned's attention that your residential premises located at Varchawada, Morjim, Pernem, Goa is allegedly functioning as a homestay and is being marketed on online platforms like Airbnb."
The tourism department also quoted a tweet by the former cricketer in which he said he would be hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home.
The tourism department also quoted a tweet by the former cricketer in which he said he would be hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home.
"I will be hosting an exclusive stay at my Goa home for a group of 6, only on @Airbnb. This is where I spend time with my loved ones and the home is filled with memories from my years on the pitch," Singh had said in a tweet.
"I will be hosting an exclusive stay at my Goa home for a group of 6, only on @Airbnb. This is where I spend time with my loved ones and the home is filled with memories from my years on the pitch," Singh had said in a tweet.
he deputy director of the tourism department further said that "every person intending to operate a Hotel/Guest House before operating it, has to apply for registration to the Prescribed Authority in the Prescribed manner."
he deputy director of the tourism department further said that "every person intending to operate a Hotel/Guest House before operating it, has to apply for registration to the Prescribed Authority in the Prescribed manner."
"Therefore, notice is hereby given to you as to why penal action should not be initiated against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982," the notice said.
"Therefore, notice is hereby given to you as to why penal action should not be initiated against you for default in registration under the Goa Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1982," the notice said.
The letter continued, "Further, you are directed to appear before the undersigned on 08.12.2022 at 11:00 am. in the chamber of the Prescribed Authority for a personal hearing, to defend your interest,"
The letter continued, "Further, you are directed to appear before the undersigned on 08.12.2022 at 11:00 am. in the chamber of the Prescribed Authority for a personal hearing, to defend your interest,"
The notice also stated that failure to respond by the specified date (8 December), which is when the act is presumed to have been broken, will result in punishment of a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.
The notice also stated that failure to respond by the specified date (8 December), which is when the act is presumed to have been broken, will result in punishment of a fine of up to ₹1 lakh.
"If no reply is received within the said date mentioned in this Notice, it will be assumed that the grounds mentioned in this notice are correct and on such assumption under Section 22 or in violation of any of the provisions of this Act you shall be punishable with a fine which may extend up to ₹1 lakh," the notice read.
"If no reply is received within the said date mentioned in this Notice, it will be assumed that the grounds mentioned in this notice are correct and on such assumption under Section 22 or in violation of any of the provisions of this Act you shall be punishable with a fine which may extend up to ₹1 lakh," the notice read.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.