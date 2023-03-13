The political heat in Goa has turned up after a group of tourists were attacked in the Anjuna area. After some minor altercations at a resort, some people attacked the tourists with swords and knives. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took note of the incident and has assured “harshest action against the perpetrators."

“Today’s violent incident in Anjuna is shocking and intolerable. I have directed the Police to take the harshest action against the perpetrators. Such anti-social elements are a threat to the peace and safety of the people in the State, and will be dealt with strictly," Goa Chief Minister tweeted.

“A tourist family attacked with swords and knives, injured grievously at Anjuna (#Warning- Graphic Video, Viewers Discretion Advised)," In Goa 24x7 a local channel said while sharing the video.

#Shocking- A tourist family attacked with swords and knives, injured grievously at Anjuna (#Warning- Graphic Video, Viewers Discretion Advised) (1/4) pic.twitter.com/LXCpii3bnc — In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) March 12, 2023

One of the victims of the incident Jatin Sharma shared the video on his Instagram handle and said that he and his family were attacked by Royston Dias, Nyron Dias, and Kashinath Agarwadekar, outside the hotel in Anjuna.

In the disturbing video, which went viral on social media, a woman can be heard crying for help as the miscreants attack the family members with swords and knives. According to the reports, the attack came after the family reported an issue with the hotel staff.

The manager of the hotel reprimanded the staff, after which the fuming staff member called some of his friends to attack the family outside the hotel.

In his Instagram post, Jatin Sharma also alleged that the Goa police initially registered a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused were released.

Goa Police clarified that cases have been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and 3 accused are arrested in the case. The police have also launched a departmental inquiry against delinquent police personnel.

“As soon as it was brought to the notice of senior officers, Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been added and 3 accused arrested. Departmental action initiated against delinquent police officers of Anjuna police station," said North Goa superintendent of police (SP), Nidhin Valsan.