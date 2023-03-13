Goa tourists attacked with swords after minor altercation, CM assures action2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:15 PM IST
- Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took note of the incident and has assured harshest action against the perpetrators
The political heat in Goa has turned up after a group of tourists were attacked in the Anjuna area. After some minor altercations at a resort, some people attacked the tourists with swords and knives. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took note of the incident and has assured “harshest action against the perpetrators."
