Goa will have more night checks to curb incidents of drunk driving

Goa will have more night checks to curb incidents of drunk driving2 min read . 05:33 PM IST
- A minister in Goa cabinet announced that the state will have night checks to reduces the incidents of drunk driving which lead to many road accidents
With a promise to be working on introducing a multi-modal transport facility for the state, Mauvin Godinho, the transport minister of Goa announced that he will direct the officials to conduct random checks outside bars and pubs in the state and also intensify night checks to curb the incidents of drunk driving.
Mauvin was speaking at the 11th State Road Safety Week 2022 program where he asserted that the authorities should take the issue of road safety more seriously.
He also promised to talk with other cabinet ministers on the issue of potholes on the road which are supposed to be fixed by the Public Works Department (PWD). “Some officers from the other departments take the issue of road safety lightly. They don't even attend meetings. It is high time that officers take these things seriously," Godinho said.
The minister also informed that the state transport department is working on introducing a multi-modal transport facility for the state, which will be available on an app.
“All taxi operators have been asked to shift to the Goa Miles app, which has been working well and hence there is no requirement for other cab aggregators at this point," the transport officials said
With 109.4 accidents per lakh population, Goa has the highest accident rate in the country with many highly populated states and union territories behind it. The state's accident rate is four times the national average of 27.6.
The Union Ministry of Road and Transport released the data which informed that while the accident rate has actually decreased compared to previous years, the severity of accidents has increased with nine deaths reported for every 100 accidents.
The report also informs that most of the accidents in Goa occur due to negligence or violation of the traffic norms by the citizens. Overspeeding was the number one cause of accidents, followed by driving on the wrong side.
