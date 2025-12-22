Goa Zilla Panchayat election result: BJP-MGP alliance wins, Congress bags 10 seats; PM Modi hails NDA workers

The BJP-MGP alliance secured a majority in the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections, with results announced on Monday. Together, the two parties claimed over 30 of the state’s 50 ZP seats, while the Congress won 10 seats, according to PTI. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the state's citizens and praised National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers for their efforts.

PM Modi took to X and said, "Goa stands with good governance. Goa stands with progressive politics. I thank my sisters and brothers of Goa for blessing the BJP-MGP (NDA) family with strong support in the Zilla Panchayat elections"

“This will add more vigour to our efforts for Goa's growth. We are committed to boosting the dreams and aspirations of the people of this wonderful state. Our hardworking NDA Karyakartas have done commendable work on the ground, which has led to this result,” he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his gratitude on X to the people of the state for trusting the BJP and giving the party a decisive victory. He congratulated all the newly elected Zilla Panchayat members of the BJP-MGP (NDA) alliance, noting that the strong mandate reflected public confidence in the Double Engine Sarkar, led by PM Modi and guided by BJP National President JP Nadda and BJP national working president Nitin Nabin.

He also praised the dedicated party workers, led by BJP Goa President Damu Naik, for their relentless efforts in promoting the party’s vision. Sawant expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance would drive all-round development, strengthen transparent and accountable governance, and work towards a developed Goa and a developed India.

Goa Zilla Panchayat election result The Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the Revolutionary Goans Party each won one seat. Moreover, four independent candidates were victorious in the elections, which took place on December 20.

To ensure smooth polling, the State Election Commission (SEC) set up around 1,284 polling stations, with 658 in North Goa and 626 in South Goa, a report by ANI noted. Unlike in previous elections, electronic voting machines were not used, and voting was carried out through ballot papers.

The Zilla Panchayat elections are considered a key political event ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly elections, with results expected to influence future political alliances and election strategies in the state.