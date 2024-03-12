Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the inaugural flight of FLY91—backed by aviation industry veteran Manoj Chacko—between Mopa in Goa and Agatti in Lakshadweep on Tuesday

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the inaugural flight of FLY91--backed by aviation industry veteran Manoj Chacko--between Mopa in Goa and Agatti in Lakshadweep on Tuesday.

"For two decades, we only heard about airlines being closed, not only small but big airlines, international airlines. Today, six new airlines are there in the same country under the UDAN scheme...18 routes have been awarded to them (FLY91) under the UDAN scheme. I would also like to wish all the best to their entire team. India's civil aviation is now gaining new momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Scindia said.

Hailing the inauguration of FLY91 flights between Manohar International Airport, Goa and Agatti Islands, Lakshadweep, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said this will boost tourism and the economy.

"It is a wonderful feeling that after the inauguration of Manohar International Airport, a Goa-based airline has started. They are connecting small cities...Under 'Deko apna desh' and 'Udaan' schemes, this will boost tourism and the economy...," the Goa Chief minister said.

Though the commercial services of the Goa-based regional airline are scheduled to start from March 18 with direct flights connecting Goa to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the airline will expand its operations and start direct flights from Goa to Lakshadweep's Agatti Island in mid-April. This will be quite helpful since the Kochi-Agatti route by Alliance Air is the only flight route to Lakshadweep right now.

As per FLY91's MD and CEO, Manoj Chacko, the airline is the "world's most well-capitalised regional carrier."

Earlier on March 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the air operator's certificate to Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd to operate its airline Fly91.

"We now look forward to commencing the sale of tickets leading to the start of commercial operations soon," managing director and chief executive officer of Fly91, Manoj Chacko said.

FLY91's Plans For Expansion and Routes According to CEO Manoj Chacko, in the next five years, FLY19 will have 35 aircraft and plans to connect 50 cities in India.

As per the airline, they will start commercial operations from Goa to Bengaluru and Hyderabad on March 18. They will also fly to Sindhudurg from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. FLY19 has planned to start the Lakshadweep route from mid-April.

